Married couple among several held as police bust prostitution racket in Nowgam

Similar racket was busted by the police earlier this month in Bagh-e-Mehtab Chanapora area of the city.
Photo: Srinagar Police
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, April 11: Srinagar police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a prostitution racket in the Nowgam area of the city.

In a tweet, the Srinagar police wrote, "Investigation in chanpura case led to busting of another prostitution racket in Nowgam area. 1) Shabir Mir of charlipora nowgam, 2) his wife Shazia Mir & 3) Adil Gulzar Hazar of Soura arrested on spot for operating this racket. 2 customers & a sex worker also detained(all locals)."

sex racket

