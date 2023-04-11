Married couple among several held as police bust prostitution racket in Nowgam

In a tweet, the Srinagar police wrote, "Investigation in chanpura case led to busting of another prostitution racket in Nowgam area. 1) Shabir Mir of charlipora nowgam, 2) his wife Shazia Mir & 3) Adil Gulzar Hazar of Soura arrested on spot for operating this racket. 2 customers & a sex worker also detained(all locals)."