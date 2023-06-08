MC Handwara Chairman removed after losing no-confidence motion

Kupwara, June 8: Municipal Committee Handwara Chairman Masroor Banday was Thursday removed from office, after he lost a no-confidence motion that was moved against him by several councillors earlier.
An official told Greater Kashmir that a floor test was conducted in which all thirteen councilors took part. "Of thirteen councilors, seven went against Masroor Banday with the result he was removed from office by a margin of only one vote," he added.
Meanwhile, Vice Chairman MC Handwara, Bashir Ahmad Khan will hold the office of Chairman till councilors elect a new Chairman.
Notably, a no-confidence motion was also moved against him last year, however, he managed to prove his majority.