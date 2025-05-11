Mehbooba Mufti visits Uri displaced persons, calls for peace and urgent rehabilitation

Baramulla, May 10: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday visited the relief camp established for the displaced persons of Uri in Baramulla.

She also paid a visit to GMC Baramulla, where she enquired about the condition of those injured in recent incidents.

Speaking on the occasion, Mehbooba Mufti said that war is never a solution. She said that kinetic warfare leads only to destruction and suffering.

“War is no option as it causes immense damage. Kinetic warfare benefits no one, and utmost restraint must be shown before resorting to it,” she said.

Mehbooba urged the administration to ensure the immediate rehabilitation of affected families.

She stressed the need for the government to take responsibility for the boarding and lodging of displaced persons and provide them with temporary shelters until they are able to rebuild their lives.

“The affected families should be given financial assistance to reconstruct their damaged homes. People in areas like Poonch, Rajouri, and Kupwara have suffered terribly and need the government’s full support,” she added.