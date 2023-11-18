Men’s ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Ahmedabad, Nov 18: The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium is all set for the grand finale of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as India and Australia will lock horns on Sunday for the epic clash.

BCCI on Saturday announced the full schedule of the spectacular events that will take place in the finals.”It doesn’t get any bigger than this. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Final is filled with stellar performances and an experience of a lifetime,” BCCI posted on X.

Airshow at 1.35 pm

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team from the Indian Air Force will be performing before the start of the match with a stunning 15-minute airshow. Under the guidance of Flight Commander and Deputy Team Leader Wing Commander Sidhesh Kartik, a formation of nine aircraft will depart from Ahmedabad’s airport, showcasing an awe-inspiring vertical airshow above the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pritam and team to perform in between the innings

Bollywood music director Pritam will grace the World Cup stage with performances, joined by a lineup of singers such as Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, and Tushar Joshi. The musical extravaganza will include hits like “Dil Jashn Bole,” and other tracks for the showcase. In addition to Pritam, the music showcase will highlight Aditya Gadhavi and several other artists.

Laser and Light Show

A mesmerizing international laser production will showcase the name of the victorious team along with the trophy, illuminating the Ahmedabad skies with over 1200 lights. Following this spectacle, a spectacular fireworks display will mark the grand conclusion of this momentous occasion in international cricket. The duration of the show is said to be 90 seconds.

It is also reported that the BCCI is also planning to felicitate all the World Cup-winning captains at the Narendra Modi Stadium. IANS