MeT predicts heavy snowfall in higher reaches on Monday

Srinagar, Oct 15: Metrological Department Jammu and Kashmir has predicted widespread rain and snowfall at many places and said even heavy snowfall can't be ruled out in higher reaches in Monday.
"𝙒𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙 𝙄𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙇𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙈𝙤𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙍𝙖𝙞𝙣/𝙎𝙣𝙤𝙬𝙛𝙖𝙡𝙡( 𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨)𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙡𝙞𝙠𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝙖𝙩 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙚𝙨. 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙫𝙮 𝙎𝙣𝙤𝙬𝙛𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙖𝙩 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨 𝙘𝙖𝙣'𝙩 𝙗𝙚 𝙧𝙪𝙡𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙪𝙩(>75% 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚)," statement from Local weather station reads.
The weather update for the today by the weather station is cloudy at most places of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Light Rain/Snow (over higher reaches) very likely at scattered places of J&K," it said.
The weather station also said that light Rain/Snowfall over higher reaches is likely at scattered places on Tuesday and improvement in weather is likely from Wednesday.
The weather station also said that significant drop in temperature was recorded in J&K.
Weather station has also advised farmers to postpone harvesting of crops till 17th and added that there may be temporarily disruption of traffic at vulnerable places like Zojila, Mugal Road, Sinthantop, Sadnatop etc.