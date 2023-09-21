Miscreant running 'Pulwama News' Facebook page held for anti-national activities: Police

Srinagar, Sep 21: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a social media user allegedly involved in inciting anti-national sentiments and promoting terrorism, officials said today.
Investigations revealed that an individual had been operating a deceptive social media account under the guise of “Pulwama News", said an official.
"This account was found to be disseminating videos and images related to terrorists killed in the Kokernag encounter, with the apparent intention of glorifying these acts and sowing fear among the public. Such activities posed a grave threat to the nation's unity, integrity, and sovereignty," he said.
Subsequently, a case, FIR No. 98/2023, was registered under relevant sections of the law, and an investigation was swiftly initiated.
During the course of the investigation, the accused was identified as Ashiq Ah Khan, son of Bashir Ah Khan and a resident of Niloora Khan Mohalla.
He has been apprehended for his involvement in these unlawful activities, and the investigation is ongoing, added the official.
The Pulwama Police urge the public to remain vigilant and cooperate actively in identifying and assisting law enforcement in apprehending any individuals engaged in activities detrimental to peace and harmony.