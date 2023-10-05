Modi government firmly committed to rooting out terrorism from India: Amit Shah

Will inaugurate the '3rd Anti-terror Conference' hosted by @NIA_India in New Delhi today and illustrate Modi Ji's vision behind the policy of zero tolerance for terrorism adopted by our nation," Amit Shah posted on 'X'. The Home Minister will inaugurate the '3rd Anti-terror Conference' at 11 am at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area. The conference is being held by the NIA to discuss various issues to deal with the menace of terrorism and prepare a road map in the fight against it in close coordination with other agencies and state forces concerned. The conference is learnt to be attended by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of state police forces across the country and other concerned officers from different forces as well as other departments under the Ministry of Home Affairs engaged in anti-terror projects.