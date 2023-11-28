Jammu, Nov 28: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has attached immovable assets valued at Rs 1.21 Cr in connection with a money laundering case.

“The attachment, carried out under PAO No. 03/2023 dated November 28, 2023, pertains to land acquired by R B Educational Trust (RBET), an institution headed by Kanta Andotra, the wife of Choudhary Lal Singh and chairperson of RBET,” official sources said.

“The ED’s investigation was initiated based on the FIR and chargesheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), CBI Jammu, against Kanta Andotra and Ravinder Singh, the former Patwari for transfer of land measuring 167 Kanal & 15 Marlas, valuing Rs 1,21,80,500 as per circle rate in 2011,” sources said.

Earlier, on October 17,.2023, the ED had conducted a search operation across eight locations in Jammu and Kathua districts of J&K and Pathankot (Punjab), leading to the arrest of former minister Choudhary Lal Singh on November 7, 2023 in connection with the instant case.

On November 23, Singh was granted interim bail by the Principal Sessions Judge.