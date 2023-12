Poonch, Dec 03: The historic Mughal Road was re-opened for traffic on Sunday after remaining closed for traffic for three days, officials said.

The road, connecting Shopian in Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu division was closed three days ago after heavy snowfall in Pir Ki Gali and adjacent areas.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the road was restored for one-way traffic today after snow clearance work was completed.