Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes away

Kolkata (West Bengal), January 9: Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan has died. He was 55.

The musician had been battling cancer, and on Tuesday, he breathed his last at a hospital based in Kolkata.

Ustad Rashid Khan is the great-grandson of the legendary Ustad Inayat Hussain Khan Sahab, the founder of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana. He’s also the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

He not only immensely contributed to Indian classical music but also weaved the magic in Bollywood with his soulful songs such as ‘Aaoge Jab Tum O Saajana’ from the Kareena-Shahid starrer ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Allah Hi Reham’ in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘My Name is Khan’.

Offering condolences, leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari in a post on X said, “I am deeply saddened to learn that Padma Bhushan Ustad Rashid Khan has left for his heavenly abode. The sad and untimely demise of the Music Maestro would create a huge void in the sphere of Music especially Hindustani Classical Music. I offer my sincere condolences to his family members, colleagues & peers and innumerous fans & admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”