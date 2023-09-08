"My mum was adamant I was going to play....": Australia's Labuschagne after match-winning knock against South Africa

The batter revealed that he has been training really well, something he is proud about and makes sure he is ready always.

"The opportunity that happens when you are a concussion sub is sometimes a little bit of a free hit because the pressure of the game is out there but obviously the expectation is probably not as much on you. I have been really disappointed with how I have played my one-day cricket, the last 10 to 12 games I felt like I have not shown the intensity and the courage that I would have liked," Labuschagne said.