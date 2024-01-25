“My priority is youth…your dreams are my resolutions”: PM Modi at ‘Namo Navmatdata Sammelan’

New Delhi, Jan 25: Emphasizing the importance of every vote in a democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged young voters and said that when the country is working to become a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, your vote will decide what will be the direction of India.

Addressing the ‘Namo Navmatdata Sammelan’ via video conferencing, PM Modi said that where we will reach in the next few years in space, defence, manufacturing, technology, innovation and many other sectors will all depend on youth.

“Today, when the country is working to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047, your vote will decide what the direction of India. Where we will reach in the next few years in space, defence, manufacturing, technology, innovation and many other sectors will all depend on you. Our speed, direction, approach–all of this will be decided by you. The responsibility of what the possibilities will be for you will be on those who will manage the country during this period. In such a situation, the responsibility of making sure that those people are properly elected also depends on your votes,” he said.

“Your one vote and the direction of the country’s development are interconnected,” he added.

Further, PM Modi asserted that when there is a stable government, it becomes easier for a country to make big decisions.

“Your one vote will make India the third-largest economy in the world. Your one vote will bring a majority and stable government in India. Your one vote will give more energy to the digital revolution. When there is a stable government in the country, the country makes big decisions and moves forward by solving problems that have been pending for decades. Our majority government ended the decades-long wait in Jammu and Kashmir after revoking Article 370. This is our government which has ended the four-decade wait of the country’s soldiers by introducing ‘One Rank One Pension’. We implemented modern tax systems like GST. Our government ended the wait of the women by enacting the Naari Shakti Adhiniyam,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that India is today showing the world how development can be done while protecting nature.

“Indian Railways has set a target of zero carbon emissions by 2030. We have also set a target of net zero by the year 2070. Today, emphasis is being given to electric mobility in India. You have inspiration as well as innovation. My priority is youth…your dreams are my resolutions,” he said.

PM Modi added that the government is working day and night to ensure that every dream of youth is fulfilled. My priority is all youth. I have always believed in the youth of the country the most. We have opened business doors for you by making a start-up policy. We provided the facility to take loans from banks without guarantee under ‘Mudra Yojana.’

The Prime Minister also spoke on ‘Parivaarvad’, and urged voters to defeat parties that still thrive on it.

“Nepotism is a disease that prevents the youth of the country from moving forward. Other youth are never able to move forward in family parties. The thinking of their leaders is anti-youth. That is why you have to defeat such dynastic parties with your votes,” he said.