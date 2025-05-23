Narco-terrorism case: SIA conducts raid in Poonch

Poonch, May 23: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday raided a premises in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district in connection with a narco-terrorism case, official sources said.

The raids were conducted in police line belt of Sailan area, they said.

According to sources, the raid on house of Zameer Sheikh was linked to an investigation into a narco-terrorism funding case.

The SIA is probing alleged financial links between terrorist organisations and individuals or groups in the region.

Sheikh’s residence was searched for evidence, and the agency is analysing seized materials as part of their ongoing investigation, they said.