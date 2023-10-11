Narcotics smuggler shot at LoC in Poonch last month dies in hospital

Srinagar, Oct 11: A narcotics smuggler who was shot by the army while attempting to flee during a narcotic smuggling operation along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir has succumbed to his injuries in a Jammu hospital, officials said today.
22-year-old Yasir Nazir, a resident of Karmara village in Poonch, was admitted to the Government Medical College, Jammu, on September 24 after being arrested in an injured condition in Gulpur Sector of Poonch, according to police sources.
Nazir was arrested in an injured condition with a packet of narcotics after army soldiers shot him while he was attempting to escape following a narcotic smuggling attempt, they added.
He succumbed to his injuries around 1:25 am, and his body was transferred to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.
It will be handed over to his family after the completion of legal formalities, according to officials.