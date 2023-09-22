Nari Shakti Vandan Bill a proclamation of New India's democratic commitment: PM Modi

PM Modi was addressing the Nari Shakti Vandan-Abhinandan Karyakram at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Delhi.

“The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is not an ordinary law; this is a proclamation of the New India's democratic commitment. This is an evidence of the Modi’s guarantee of women-led development" he said.

The Prime Minister congratulated all women of the country on the historic move of passing the Women’s Reservation Bill with an overwhelming majority in both Houses of Parliament.