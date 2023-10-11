Nation will prosper more when youth follow peace, prosperity, discipline: Prez Murmu at KU

Addressing the 20th convocation at Kashmir University, President Murmu, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that the nation would prosper more when more and more youth would follow Aman and Chayen (peace and prosperity). “When youth will follow discipline, nation will progress,” she thundered from the stage of KU convocation hall.

President Murmu started her speech with “Ye Che Mouj Kashmir” and received a huge round of applause. “I am glad to be here. I have been to various convocations and at various institutions and universities of the country but let me tell the youth this campus is more beautiful than others. Kashmir University has had the blessings of Hazratbal in the past and the same will remain,” she said.

She said that she was happy to ward a local boy Kifayatullah at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi for taking part in the Republic Day parade in 2023 and for his social services.