NIA court denies PDP leader Waheed Para permission to travel outside J&K for father's treatment

Srinagar, Sep 30: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Leader Waheed ur Rehman Para was denied permission by a Srinagar court to travel outside the Union Territory for his father's treatment for a year.
Para had filed an application before the Special Judge Sandeep Gandotra of the NIA court, seeking permission to travel outside J&K for his father's medical treatment who is suffering from Cancer.
Para is facing charges in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly supporting "terrorist activities," and the High Court has prohibited him from leaving J&K as part of his bail conditions.
Special Judge Sandeep Gandotra denied Parra's request for "blanket permission" to travel to Delhi and Mumbai, saying it would hinder the trial, and there was a genuine concern that Para might attempt to flee the country, reported Bar and Bench.
The court said, "One cannot lose sight of the fact that the applicant has filed this application seeking blanket permission for one year to go to Mumbai and Delhi for his father's treatment without informing this court..."
The court added that Para had a history of filing applications to travel outside J&K and abroad for various reasons, including a previous application to travel to the United States and to take his ailing father to Mumbai for treatment.
The NIA Court observed a dichotomy in Para's applications for travel, as earlier, Para had filed an application seeking permission to travel to the USA for three months to attend the YALE fellowship, knowing well that his father was suffering from a serious medical condition. Now, he has filed the application seeking blanket permission for one year to travel to Mumbai for his father's treatment.
"This clearly shows that the present application has been filed only to prolong the trial of the case," Judge Gandotra said.
While denying permission to the PDP Leader, the Court expressed apprehensions that he might misuse his liberty and attempt to connect with "elements" in India who are suspected of "running terrorist/secessionist networks."
The Court also raised concerns about the applicant trying to influence the collection of evidence.
In June this year, Para was denied permission to travel abroad for the YALE Peace Fellowship; however, he was granted permission to travel to Mumbai on "humanitarian grounds" to enable him to take his father to the TATA Memorial Center in Mumbai in April.