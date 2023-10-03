NIA to host Anti-Terror Conference 2023 on October 5, Amit Shah likely to be chief guest

Besides the NIA officials, the conference is learnt to be attended by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of state police forces across the country and other concerned officers from different forces as well as other departments under the Ministry of Home Affairs engaged in anti-terror projects.

Counter-terrorism issues from financing to inter-state as well as foreign links of gangsters with banned terror outfits like Khalistani entities are among the issues to be discussed in the conference which would be attended by different ranks of officers from Superintendent of Police to Director General.