No change in peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir post Kokernag encounter: DGP Dilbag Singh

He said it is always an advantage for those who open the fire first. “When security forces open fire at the terrorists first, it's to our advantage. In Kokernag, terrorists were waiting for the forces and took advantage of the first fire that led to the killing of two army officers and a police officer,” the DGP said, adding that the operation took seven days and was conducted successfully. “We killed dreaded LeT terrorist Uzair Khan with his associate. I am proud of the security forces’ teams that took part in the operation as it was difficult to trace and locate the hiding terrorists on a vast mountain.”