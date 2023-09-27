No incident of Drone dropping in Rajouri: Police

Srinagar, Sept 27: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday clarified that no incident of drone dropping was recorded in Rajouri district.
Police spokesperson in a statement said: News/Photos about drone dropping in District Rajouri are being shared on social media. It is clarified that no such Drone dropping as shown in the news/photos has taken place in the district today and this news has no association with Rajouri district," it reads.
Police statement further reads that the photos that are being shared are from some earlier incident.
Rumour mongering of associating this news with Rajouri district will be dealt strictly, it added.