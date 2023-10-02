No major rain or snow for a week: Sonam Lotus

Srinagar, Oct 2: As light to moderate rains lashed many places in Jammu and Kashmir,
the Meteorological Department (MeT) on Monday said there was no major forecast for rains or snow for the next seen days.
Director of the Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus, wrote on X : "NO forecast of any Major Rain/snow for a week."
He also said that weather was favorable for harvesting & outdoor activities.
Earlier, Metrological department had also said that rains were likely to stop by afternoon and fair to partly cloudy was expected thereafter in Kashmir and partly to generally cloudy in Doda.