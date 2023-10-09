Non local drowns in river jhelum, body retrieved after 12 hours

Sopore, Oct. 09 : The body of a non-local resident was retrieved from the river jhelum in north Kashmir's Sopore on Monday morning, officials said.
An official told that after 12-hour-long rescue operation, the authorities managed to retrieve the body of a non-local resident identified as Surendar Prasad, resident of Babhanauli Kushinagar of Uttar Pradesh from the river jhelum.
On Sunday evening, Surendra accidentally drowned in the Jhelum River at Bohripora area of Sopore. Soon after the incident, a joint effort involving the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and J&K Police launched the rescue operation which remain continued late last night.
Today morning rescue operation restarted and were succeeded to fished out the body from the river.The official further added that the body has been taken to the hospital for necessary medical and legal formalities.