Srinagar, Dec 04: A body of non-local labourer was found in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama, officials said on Monday.

The individual identified as Faisal son of Sajad Ahmad, a resident of Raipur Road Goan Kasimpur was found lying unconscious on his rented room at Tulbagh Pampore.

He according to the officials was taken to a nearby health centre, where the doctors on duty declared him as brought dead on arrival.

Police has taken cognizance of the incident and started up investigtaion.