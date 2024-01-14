Noted film activist Mushtaaque Ali to serve as international jury member for Nepal Cultural International Film Festival

Srinagar, Jan 14: The Nepal Cultural International Film Festival has announced the appointment of Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan as a distinguished member of the international jury for its upcoming edition in March 2024.

A statement issued here said that with his extensive knowledge and expertise in filmmaking and organising film festivals, Khan brings a wealth of experience to the festival’s esteemed panel.

Khan received a letter from the Chairman NCFC on January 1, 2024, in which he was appointed as an international jury member and a second letter on January 13, 2024, inviting him to serve as an international jury member for the festival.

As a respected film expert, Khan has made significant contributions to the world of TV, films and festivals.

The Nepal Cultural International Film Festival, known for its celebration of diverse cinematic works, is dedicated to showcasing the best of global cinema.

The festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to share their unique perspectives and engage with audiences from around the world.

Khan’s inclusion in the international jury further strengthens the festival’s commitment to recognising outstanding talent and fostering cultural exchange.

During the festival, Khan would join other jury members in evaluating and selecting the most exceptional films across various categories.

Their collective expertise and discerning eye will play a crucial role in determining the winners, who will be honoured for their outstanding contributions to the world of cinema.

The Nepal Cultural International Film Festival is set to take place in the vibrant city of Kathmandu, Nepal, in March 2024.

Filmmakers, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts from across the world will come together to celebrate the power of storytelling and the magic of cinema.