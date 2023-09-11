Now, unrestricted traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway every day: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar, September 11: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, V. K. Bidhuri, announced on Monday that traffic, including fruit-laden trucks, will now be allowed to ply every day on Srinagar-Jammu national highway, in contrast to the previous SOP of alternating traffic days.
Speaking to reporters, the Divisional Commissioner said that it has been decided to allow hassle-free traffic on the national highway daily, which will undoubtedly benefit fruit growers.
"Previously, we had the Up convoy-Down convoy system, which meant that when a convoy left from Srinagar, traffic was not allowed from the other side. Now, trucks can operate on any day. This will certainly help fruit growers," he said.
He also mentioned that this decision was made after the Chief Secretary inspected the National Highway and found it to be in better condition, and the security situation had also improved, a benefit passed on to the public.
Regarding the halting of traffic on the highway for short durations, he stated that security agencies are evaluating the highway's situation, considering both security and the convenience of the public.
"The SOP to halt traffic was implemented after the attack on CRPF in Lethpora, and there was no divider on the highway at that time. Now, the security situation has significantly improved, and security agencies will soon make a decision after considering all aspects," he added.