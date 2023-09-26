NTA mulls closing its exam centre in Kashmir, stakeholders express concern

Srinagar, Sept 26: In a surprising development, the National Testing Agency (NTA), the authorized examination conducting body for various competitive exams across India, is considering shutting down its examination center in the Hayatpora area of Budgam district in Kashmir.
This decision comes merely months after the NTA established the centre, equipped with approximately 600 computers, to accommodate a large number of students appearing for various national-level examinations simultaneously.
An official said the revelation came to fore after the Centre head at Budgam conveyed to the employees stationed at the Budgam center that NTA headquarters is mulling to close down the centre here.
The move has left the employees in a state of uncertainty, unsure about their next course of action.
"The top official overseeing the Budgam center conveyed to the employees here that NTA has ordered the closure of the center. Now we are in a fix, not knowing what to do next," an official said, wishing not to be named.
The Budgam examination center was established amid public outcry over the allocation of examination centers for students from the Kashmir Valley outside of Jammu and Kashmir.
Recently, hue and cry was made over the allocation of examination centers for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Kashmiri students outside Jammu and Kashmir.
Due to vehement protests from students and parents, the examination centres were eventually relocated to the Valley.
The official overseeing the NTA centre in Budgam, while elaborating the centrs's role during the CUET exam said after relocating the examination center for students to the Valley, around 13,000 students from different parts of Kashmir appeared for the CUET exam.
"Additionally, we successfully conducted the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) exam, catering to approximately 1,200 aspirants from the Valley. Aspirants from Poonch, Shopian Banihal and other areas appeared in their exams at this centre," he said.
The official said they were gearing up to host prestigious national-level competitive exams such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in 2024, offering a valuable opportunity for local students.
"However, following an internal communication from NTA headquarters just a few days ago, the future of the centre hangs in the balance," the official said.
He said they are in a process of winding up the facility, with plans to relocate the installed computers to an as-yet-undisclosed location.
"The center was fully operational here since May, operating out of a privately rented building. Rent had been fixed, and preparations were underway for upcoming exams. But the sudden communication from NTA headquarters has left everyone confused and disheartened," the official said.
Amid the NTA plans to close the Budgam centres, the potential consequences for students, especially those preparing for upcoming national-level competitive exams, remain a cause for concern.
Meanwhile, stakeholders have expressed concern over the NTA decision to close down the centre noting that the move will generate a crisis during the 2024 exams.
President Private School Association Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) G N Var told Greater Kashmir that it was a worrisome development for the prospects of Kashmiri students.
"Everybody was of the view that the government has learnt its lesson and now permanent centres will be established in Kashmir. On the contrary, even temporary centres are being taken away creating uneasiness among students and their parents," G N Var said.
The Association urged the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha to take cognizance of the situation and prevent the relocation of NTA centers from Kashmir.
"We urge the LG to issue directives for the establishment of permanent examination centers in Kashmir to spare students from further distress," Var said.