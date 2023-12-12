Omar Abdullah-Payal Abdullah divorce case: Delhi HC dismisses former J-K CM’s plea

New Delhi [India], December 12: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea filed by former Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister Omar Abdullah against a family court order denying him a divorce from his wife Payal Abdullah.

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on August 30, 2016 dismissed his petition seeking divorce on the grounds of cruelty. He filed the plea in 2013.

They got married In September 1994 but have been living apart since 2009. The couple has two sons.

The division bench, comprising justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vikas Mahajan, upheld the family court order and dismissed the appeal challenging it.

While dismissing the appeal, the division bench said it found no infirmity in the family court order denying divorce to him.

The high court also said the allegations of cruelty by Omar Abdullah against Payal are vague.

The bench noted further that the appellant failed to prove any act of cruelty, whether physical or mental, by Payal Abdullah.

