Rahul Gandhi moves SC after Gujarat HC refuses to stay his conviction in defamation case

Srinagar, July 15: Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat court that refused to stay his conviction in a defamation case.
On July 7, Gujarat HC dismissed Gandhi's revision plea to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in the 'Modi Thieves' remark case.
The criminal defamation case was filed over a remark made by Gandhi during the 2019 Lok Sabha campaign. Referring to persons like Lalit Modi, and Nirav Modi, Gandhi had asked "Why do all thieves have the same surname?".