One dead, another critically injured as earthmover comes under landslide in J&K's Kishtwar

Ramban, July 25: One person died and another was critically injured after an earthmover was hit by a landslide in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.
on the spot whereas another was rescued after a L&T machine came under a landslide during excavation work of a road in the Sumbal area of Chatroo, Kishtwar Tuesday afternoon.
Police sources said a landslide hit Sumbal Kuchaal area today afternoon, pushing an earthmover into a gorge.
Soon after getting information, a police team joined by locals and volunteers of an NGO reached at the spot and retrieved the body of one person and rescued another in an injured condition.
The deceased was identified as
Abid Hussain son of Noor Husain resident of Kuchal, Kishtwar.
The injured persons, identified as Musharraf son of Mohammad Akbar resident of Kuchal, Kishtwar was moved to District Hospital Kishtwar for treatment.