One dead, four injured in Poonch road mishap

Poonch, Feb 03: A person died while four others suffered injuries after a passenger vehicle collided with an auto-rickshaw in Gundi area of Poonch Saturday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mukhtar Ahmed son of Mohd Bashir resident of Nangali, while injured were identified as Zulfiqar Ahmed son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Chakatro, Manzoor Ahmed son of Ahad Joo resident of Barachar, Altaf Ahmed

son of Muzamil Shah resident of Nangali, Bashir Ahmed son of Abdul satar, resident of Kankote.

The injured were taken to the district hospital with the help of local people, and are being treated on their injuries for now, an official said.