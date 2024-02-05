Opposition leaders accuse Modi government of “lofty claims,” BJP members hail its achievements in motion of thanks debate

New Delhi, Feb 05: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday resumed discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s Address with the ruling party members highlighting the achievements of the government and the opposition members accusing it of “lofty claims” and “half-truths”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to debate on the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha on Monday evening.

Trinamool Congress member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy slammed the government over the suspension of 146 MPs in the winter session of Parliament, saying it was unprecedented and had never happened.

The MPs were suspended for “violation of rules”, with most of them suspended for the remainder of the winter session. The suspension of those MPs whose cases were referred to privileges committees of the two Houses were also revoked ahead of the budget session of Parliament which commenced on January 31.

Roy said the government has claimed that 25 crore people have come out of multi-dimensional poverty but there is no clarity on how many were battling poverty before the claim was made and how many continue to be poor.

“These questions have not been answered, there are half-truths, lofty claims were made in the report card,” he said.

The Trinamool Congress MP accused the government of “carrying out disinformation campaign on eve of Lok Sabha polls”.

He also alleged that inequality has gone up during the rule of the BJP-led government.

BJP MP PP Chaudhary said in Lok Sabha the Modi government has brought about the development of all sections and opportunities for youth have increased with the establishment of more educational institutions including medical colleges, IITs and IIMs.

He said the women’s reservation bill was the first legislation to be passed in the new Parliament building and opportunities for women in armed forces have expanded.

He said India will become a developed country not only on the basis of infrastructure development and rise in incomes but also through social justice.

The BJP MP said the government has taken several steps to ensure social justice.

RSP member NK Premachandran targeted the government and said the entire speech of President was “political” made in view of the Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May. He said there is no mention of minorities.

The RSP member said the ease of doing business “is at the cost of labour as their benefits had been taken away”.

“Ten years of BJP government has been against the working class, labour. These sections are inevitable to economic development,” he said.

National Conference member Hasnain Masoodi said that assembly polls have been delayed in Jammu and Kashmir.

TDP MP Jayadev Galla supported the motion of thanks and listed the economic achievements of the Modi government.

He demanded Special Category status for Andhra Pradesh and said till this is done, the facilities being given to northeastern states should be extended.

YSRCP’s V Vijayasai Reddy mainly targeted the Congress in his speech on motion of thanks and claimed that party leader Rahul Gandhi will not be able to win from any seat he contests in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He said it will be “Congress-mukt” Bharat in 2029.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien took a dig at the Prime Minister ahead of his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s address.

“PM Modi will deliver Mann Ki Baat Parliament Edition. In 2 speeches will he tell us why has PM not answered a single Question in Parliament? With 290 MPs why no Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker in 5 years?” the TMC MP wrote in a post on his X handle.