Over 126 kg of poppy plants seized in Kathua, 1 held

Jammu, Apr 10: Over 126 kgs of poppy plants cultivated illegally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district were seized on Thursday, officials said.

The seizure was made at Thana Plassi area when police got a tip-off that Makhan Lal had cultivated poppy plants in the backyard of his house for commercial purposes, they said.

A raid was conducted following which the team destroyed the illegal cultivation and seized around 1,700 poppy plants weighing about 126 kilograms, they said.

Makhan Lal has been taken into custody and a case has been registered against him, the officials said.