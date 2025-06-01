Over 4,000 passengers fined in May for ticketless travel by Jammu Railway division

Jammu, Jun 01: Over 4,000 passengers were fined in May for travelling in trains without a ticket by Jammu Railway Division, realizing a total fine of Rs 21.93 lakh from them, an official said on Sunday.

The highest 2,094 passengers were caught by the ticket checking staff of Pathankot headquarters and a fine of Rs 9.77 lakh was collected from them, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal.

The ticket checking staff of Jammu headquarters charged 975 passengers and collected a fine of Rs 6.37 lakh, while 346 passengers were fined Rs 3.69 lakh by the ticket checking staff of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station, he added.

About 752 passengers were also charged in the Kashmir Valley and a fine of Rs 2.1 lakh was collected , the officer said.

Making an appeal to the rail passengers to travel with valid railway tickets to avoid inconvenience, Singhal said travelling without ticket or with irregular ticket is a punishable offence.