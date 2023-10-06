Over 9,000 landless people given land in J&K so far: LG Manoj Sinha

Kupwara, Oct 06 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that over 9,000 landless people have been given land in the region so far and only those eligible will get 5 Marla land from the government.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Dak Bunglow, the LG as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that the administration has been able to bring transparency and have adapted to the pro-people approach and a new dawn of development is being written.