Paddy Production Surges by 5-10% in Kashmir Due to Favorable Conditions

Srinagar, Oct 13: Director of Agriculture, Kashmir, Choudhary Iqbal on Friday said that paddy production has increased by 5 to 10% this year due to timely rains and favorable temperatures in Kashmir.
Speaking to Greater Kashmir, the Director of Agriculture said, "We had completed seeding earlier, and although incessant rains initially raised concerns about paddy saplings this year, later climate conditions improved. We began paddy transplanting on time. When paddy saplings are planted before June 21st, the crop has ample time for growth. Favorable rainfall and temperatures resulted in a production increase of 5 to 10% compared to previous years."
He also said that the Agriculture department is raising awareness about the benefits of agriculture and advocating for the preservation of agricultural land by adopting horizontal housing.
However, a local farmer expressed concerns, saying that agriculture is not financially lucrative in Kashmir due to high production costs and low revenue.