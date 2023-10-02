PAG directs halting of pension payments to six depts after detecting irregularities

The Principal Accountant General Office has also requested the Treasury Officers for the recovery of the payment from the illegal beneficiaries.

“You’re requested to kindly issue instructions to the treasuries to stop payment on pension revision authorities pertaining to Irrigation and Flood Control, Jal Shakti (PHE) Department, Power Development Department (PDD), PDC, R&B, Agriculture, and Headmasters/Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) bearing print date upto and including September 22, 2023,” reads a communication number Pension/Co-ord/J/2023-24/1457-1458 dated September 26, 2023, addressed to the Principal Secretary (Finance), Government of Jammu and Kashmir, by the Principal Accountant General (A&E), Jammu and Kashmir.