PAG directs halting of pension payments to six depts after detecting irregularities

Srinagar, Oct 1: Principal Accountant General (PAG), Jammu and Kashmir has alerted finance department to stop the pension revision payments related to six departments after irregularities were detected in the processing of pension to non-admissible cases through different treasuries of the Jammu Division.
The departments about whom Principal Accountant General requested for stopping pension payments include Irrigation and Flood Control, Jal Shakti (PHE) Department, Power Development Department (PDD), PDC, R&B, Agriculture, and Headmasters/ Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) of the Education Department.
The Principal Accountant General Office has also requested the Treasury Officers for the recovery of the payment from the illegal beneficiaries.
“You’re requested to kindly issue instructions to the treasuries to stop payment on pension revision authorities pertaining to Irrigation and Flood Control, Jal Shakti (PHE) Department, Power Development Department (PDD), PDC, R&B, Agriculture, and Headmasters/Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) bearing print date upto and including September 22, 2023,” reads a communication number Pension/Co-ord/J/2023-24/1457-1458 dated September 26, 2023, addressed to the Principal Secretary (Finance), Government of Jammu and Kashmir, by the Principal Accountant General (A&E), Jammu and Kashmir.
Reports said that PAG office has so far detected 32 unauthorized or irregular pension revision authorities at various treasuries within Jammu Division, including Bhaderwah, Akhnoor, Ramsoo, Talab Tillo, New Plot, Samba, Assar (Doda), Banihal, Ramban, Gandhi Nagar, Saddar Jammu, and Additional Treasury New Plot.
The fraud came to light after one of the Senior Accounts Officers, Raja Jee Saproo detected the discrepancies in the processing of the pension cases and subsequently the Principal Accountant General J&K office has called upon the Treasury Officers concerned to cease payments on all forged authorities.
In view of the findings by the PAG office, the Finance Department was requested to issue instructions to the treasuries to halt payments on pension revision authorities related to the six departments, with print dates up to and including September 22, 2023.
“However, payments on authorities issued up to this date can only proceed after authentication and verification by the Principal Accountant General Office, which will involve sending an email to the office’s pension group officer,” read the communication addressed to the Finance Secretary by the office of the PAG.
Reports also said that PAG office has impressed upon the Secretary Finance to instruct Treasury Officers to scrutinize revision and normal pension authorities from other departments by comparing the specimen signatures with those affixed in the pension/revision authorities.
Notably, office of PAG has already shared signatures of its officers with the Secretary Finance for distribution to Treasury Officers.