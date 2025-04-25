Pahalgam attack: Sibal urges PM to call special session of Parliament

New Delhi, April 25: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call a special session of Parliament and pass a resolution condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and conveying the message to the world that the country is united.

Sibal also suggested to the government to send out delegations of the ruling and Opposition MPs to various important countries so that diplomatic pressure can be created on Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Union minister suggested that like the US does with its sanctions, India should tell all major nations who have trade with Pakistan that they cannot come to our market if they have trade with Islamabad.

“In 1972, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had said, ‘we will bleed India with a thousand cuts’. Following that, terror attacks have taken place in Parliament in 2001, Kaluchak massacre in 2002, Indian Institute of Science was attacked in 2005, Mumbai train bombings in July 2006, Mumbai attack in 2008, Pathankot airbase attack in 2016, Uri terror strike in 2016 and Pulwama suicide bombings in 2019, this continues,” he said.

“In this context, I want to suggest to the PM to convene a special session of Parliament and hold discussion over this, because the country is standing with you. The opposition is with you because it is an attack on India’s sovereignty,” the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said.

Sibal said a resolution must be passed by Parliament unanimously to express the sentiment of the nation in front of the world that everyone is standing with the government and the country is together and will not tolerate such acts.

“A terrorist is a terrorist, is a terrorist, he has no religion. Pakistan wants to put forth its issues before the world through terrorism and thinks that its military system will stay in place,” he said.

Sibal also called for delegations of the ruling and Opposition MPs to be sent to countries such as Africa, the US, Europe, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Russia and South America, so that “diplomatic pressure” is created.

“We should tell all major nations who have trade with Pakistan that they cannot come to our market if they have trade with Pakistan. What the US does to other nations, do it, and the country will stand with you,” the former Congress leader said.

“We should present this point in every diplomatic initiative. The United Nations should create pressure. A resolution must be passed in the Security Council, and we should see whether China supports it or goes against it. We have to take these diplomatic initiatives,” Sibal asserted.

In the Parliament resolution, he said a message should be given against those who plays politics on terrorism.

“The statements being made in mainstream media are moving towards the direction Pakistan wants us to move. Does the mainstream media want to support Pakistan? Some senior BJP leaders are making statements and doing the same,” he claimed.

“Taking the life of an innocent be it of any religion you should not take political advantage of that. I agree with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that if you get together you will be heard,” he said.

Sibal also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not attending the all-party meeting on Thursday.

“It would have been better if PM could have come to the all-party meeting but he may have felt Bihar meeting is important. I didn’t like it (PM not attending) as an MP,” he said.

Leaders across party lines on Thursday called for decisive action against terrorism and terror camps, and assured the government of their full support, even as some opposition parties flagged security lapses in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 people were gunned down by terrorists.

During an all-party meeting to discuss the April 22 Pahalgam attack, the government said it was taking all measures to ensure security and assured the leaders of action against terrorism and its backers.