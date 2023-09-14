'Peace comes through dialogue': Farooq Abdullah bats for Indo-Pak dialogue

Srinagar, Sept 14: National Conference President and Member of Parliament, Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday batted for dialogue between India and Pakistan for peace in J&K
Speaking to reporters, Dr. Farooq said he will always assert that war is not a solution to the problem, and everyone knows Pakistan has fought four wars, yet the borders remain intact.
Referring to the Kokernag encounter, Dr. Farooq said that incidents like these will continue to happen unless a solution is found for the problem.
"Destruction has been ongoing for a long time, and there seems to be no end to it. Encounters like these happen from time to time. Every day, the government claims that terrorism has ended. Tell me, has it really ended? It will not end. Peace comes through dialogue, not through fighting."
Dr. Farooq questioned whether the Kokernag encounter reflects a decrease in terrorism in J&K.
On being asked about reports of terrorists entering J&K from other states, Dr Farooq said : I am neither in intelligence nor in the government. However, it does appear that trained individuals are now entering, unlike in the past. Our boys and officers are losing their lives due to militancy, and later, we also become victims when people are harassed and questioned about their origins.