PM Modi gifts Kashmiri Pashmina stoles to spouses of Australia, Brazil heads

Srinagar, Sept 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Kashmiri Pashmina Stoles in Papier Mache Boxes to the spouses of the heads of Australia and Brazil, who were recently in India to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi.
The Kashmiri Pashmina Stoles have many enchanting stories woven into their fabric and are meticulously gleaned from specific Himalayan goats, through a gentle combing process rather than shearing.
The fibers are then carefully spun, woven, and adorned by skilled artisans using time-honored techniques, producing lightweight, warm, and intricate stoles that embody timeless elegance and craftsmanship.
For centuries, Pashmina has been a symbol of royalty, adored by empresses and modern fashionistas alike. The exquisite elegance and feel of these stoles have been cherished by women across generations.
These stoles were elegantly presented within Papier Mache boxes, esteemed crafts of Jammu and Kashmir. Masterpieces of craftsmanship made from a mixture of paper pulp, rice straw, and copper sulfate.