PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers on Vijay Diwas

“Today, on Vijay Diwas, we pay heartfelt tributes to all the brave heroes who dutifully served India in 1971, ensuring a decisive victory. Their valour and dedication remain a source of immense pride for the nation. Their sacrifices and unwavering spirit will forever be etched in the people’s hearts and our nation’s history. India salutes their courage and remembers their indomitable spirit,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on ‘X’.

Meanwhile in a post on ‘X’ the Indian Army said, “December 16 marks the Historic Victory of Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in the India Pakistan War of 1971. On this day, let us salute the courage & fortitude displayed by the Indian Armed Forces.”

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. December 16, 1971, was the day when Pakistan signed the instrument of surrender in Dhaka, following a 13-day India-Pakistan War.