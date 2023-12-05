PM Modi takes dig at Cong, says ‘old habits of 70 yrs can’t go away so easily’

New Delhi, Dec 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a dig at the “anti-BJP forces” after Congress’ dismal performance in the Hindi heartland states, and cautioned people against their “divisive” agenda, saying that “an old habit of 70 years cannot go away so easily”.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister while reacting to a news clip, said, “May they be happy with their arrogance, lies, pessimism and ignorance. But.. Beware of their divisive agenda. An old habit of 70 years can’t go away so easily. Also, such is the wisdom of the people that they have to be prepared for many more meltdowns ahead.”

In the video clip, the news anchor can be heard commenting on the supposed meltdown of unnamed “anti-BJP forces” following Congress’ loss in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, the three Hindi heartland states that went to the polls in November.

His remarks came after the BJP on Sunday decimated the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The BJP wrested power from the Congress in Rajasthan by winning 115 out of 199 seats while the ruling party Congress was reduced to 69.

In Chhattisgarh, the ruling Congress won 35 seats in the 90-member Assembly while the BJP won 54 seats.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won 163 out of 230 seats while the Congress, which was hoping to wrest power, managed to win 66 seats. IANS