PM Modi urges youth to work towards making India a global manufacturing hub at National Youth Festival

Nashik, Jan 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, on the occasion of National Youth Day emphasised the significance of India’s youth power, which is leading the country’s development in every field.

Inaugurating the 27th National Youth Festival at Tapovan Ground in Maharashtra’s Nashik today, the Prime Minister urged the youth of India to use local products and avoid drugs.

in his address PM Modi said, “From the sages, and saints of our country to the common man, everyone has always kept youth power paramount. Sri Aurobindo believed that if India wants to achieve her goals, the youth of India will have to move forward with independent thinking. Swami Vivekananda used to say that India’s hopes rest on the character and commitment of her youth.”

The Prime Minister also praised the youth of India for their potential to create history and encouraged them to engage in activities that would be remembered by future generations.

“The youth have calibre to create history, do such work that the generation of that time in the next century will remember you,” he said.

Expressing his confidence in the youth’s ability to elevate the country, PM Modi highlighted India’s achievements, positioning it as the world’s fifth largest economy.

“I am confident that your strength and your spirit of service will take the country and society to new heights. Your efforts, your hard work will hoist the flag of the power of young India all over the world. I request you to start using products that are locally manufactured, start promoting them and stand for made in India products. Together, we can build our country to be the manufacturing hub of the world,” he said.

Recalling the epoch-defining contributions of personalities like M Visvesvaraya, Major Dhyan Chand, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Batukeshwar Dutt, Mahatma Phule and Savitri Bai Phule among others , the Prime Minister reminded the youth of their similar responsibilities during the ‘Amrit Kaal’. He asked them to work to take the nation to new heights.

Highlighting the tradition of keeping Yuvashakti paramount, PM Modi, quoting Sri Aurobindo and Swami Vivekananda, credited the youth power for India’s entry into the top five economies of the world.

He also mentioned India being among the top three startup ecosystems, record number of patents, and becoming a major manufacturing hub as a manifestation of the youth power of the nation.

The Prime Minister said “I consider you the most fortunate generation in the history of India. I know the youth of India can achieve this goal”.

Reiterating his call for cleanliness campaigns the Prime Minister urged citizens to clean pilgrimage places and temples across the country on the occasion of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ day of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

“I urge for a cleanliness campaign to be carried out at all pilgrimage places and temples of the country by January 22. Today I have the privilege of visiting Kalaram Temple and cleaned the temple premises,” the Prime Minister said.

“I will reiterate my request to the countrymen to run cleanliness campaigns in all the temples and pilgrimage areas of the country and donate their labour on occasion of the auspicious consecration of life in the Ram temple,” he said.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness about the enthusiastic response to ‘Mera Yuva Bharat Sangathan,’ portal noting that within 75 days of its establishment, around 1.10 crore youth had registered with the organization.

“I am also very excited by the speed with which youth in every corner of the country are joining ‘Mera Yuva Bharat Sangathan’. This is the first Youth Day after the establishment of My Youth India Organization. Even 75 days have not been completed in this organization and around 1.10 crore youth have registered their names in it,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister held a roadshow in Nashik as he arrived in the city.

He also offered prayers at Shree Kalaram Mandir situated along the banks of Godavari in Nashik. The temple is situated in the Panchavati area of the city.

PM Modi joined the puja ceremonies and also attended the epic narrative recitation of the Ramayana, specifically the ‘Yudh Kanda’ segment, which depicts Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya at the Mandir Sansthan.

The Prime Minister listened to the Hindi verison of the Marathi recitation through Artificial Intelligence translation and in addition he also cleaned the premises of the Shree Kala Ram Mandir.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister also paid floral tribute to youth icon and one of India’s greatest philosophers and spiritual leaders Swami Vivekananda Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary.

“Today is a day of the youth power of India. This day is dedicated to the great man who filled India with new energy in the days of slavery… I am glad to be here on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand… My greetings on Rashtriya Yuva Divas. Today is the birth anniversary of Rajmata Jija Bai, who is the symbol of ‘Nari Shakti’ in India…”, PM Modi said addressing the Rashtriya Yuva Mahotsav.

During his day-long visit to Maharashtra, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore rupees. The projects include inauguration of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari – Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Mumbai to improve ease of mobility by strengthening urban transport infrastructure. Built at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore rupees, Atal Setu is the longest sea bridge in the country.

PM Modi will also launch several development projects in Navi Mumbai.