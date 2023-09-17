PM Vishwakarma scheme worth Rs 13,000 cr launched by PM Modi on his birthday

PM Modi in his address today said artisans will be provided proper training and that during the training period, they will receive a stipend of Rs 500 per day.

“The friends who have been at the root of India's prosperity for thousands of years are our Vishwakarmas,” he told artisans.

“With the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma, 'Pradhanmantri Vishwakarma Yojana' is being started today. PM Vishwakarma Yojana comes as a new ray of hope for millions of families working traditionally with hand skills and tools,” the Prime Minister said.