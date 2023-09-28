Police arrest drug peddler in Baramulla, contraband recovered

Srinagar, September 28: Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a drug peddler on Monday along with contraband substance in the Tangmarg area of North Kashmir's Baramulla.
A police spokesperson stated, "A police party from Police Station Tangmarg, led by SHO PS Tangmarg under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg, established a checkpoint at Hardu Ichloo where they intercepted one person identified as Ghulam Mohd Bhat, the son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, a resident of Khaminderpora Tangmarg (sic)."
The police spokesperson added that during the search, 55 grams of Charas were recovered from his possession.
The police spokesperson further said that he has been arrested and cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered against him.
The police spokesperson urged the public to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112 in case they witness drug peddling or any other crime.
"People are requested to cooperate with the police in curbing the menace of drugs in society and we reassure the community members that the police will take tough action against the criminals as per the law," statement reads.