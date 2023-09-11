Police attach property of drug peddler in Pulwama

Srinagar, Sept 11 (KNO): Jammu and Kashmir police have attached property of notorious drug peddler worth lakhs in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
In a statement, issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), a spokesperson said that police today attached a single-storey, under-construction house valued at approximately Rs 7.88 lakh belonging to notorious drug peddler Zahoor Ahmad Wani in Jindwall village under the NDPS Act 1985.
The statement reads that the house was linked to case FIR No 47/2023 under relevant sections of law of Police Station Rajpora.
“The investigation proved that the immovable property was raised using illicit trafficking by the drug peddler. By targeting and freezing the illegal assets of drug peddlers involved in the organized illegal narco trade, Police have dealt a severe blow to their criminal activities.”
It added that depriving these criminals of the proceeds derived from drug trafficking is an essential step in curbing their influence and crippling the drug trade in the Valley—(KNO)