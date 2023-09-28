Police bust gang of burglars in Kulgam, stolen property recovered

Srinagar, Sept 28: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday busted a gang of burglars in Kulgam, arresting seven of its members and recovering property worth lakhs from them.
A police spokesperson said that seven burglars, along with stolen property worth Rs 10 to 12 lakhs, were recovered from them.
"In response to several burglary complaints in the areas of Police Station Kulgam, cases with FIR No. 131/2023 and FIR No. 165/2023 under relevant sections of the law were registered. A special team was formed under the supervision of SP HQRS Kulgam, Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, to investigate these burglary incidents," he said.
The police spokesperson added that during the course of the investigation, they questioned a suspected individual, Ayan Shameem, son of Mohd Shameem Halwai, from Bijnoor, UP, who is presently staying in Rangrezpora, Kulgam.
"During questioning, he disclosed that he, along with six others - Shahid Sheikh, son of Mohd Jasim Sheikh, from Delhi (currently residing in Srinagar), Farman Ahmad, son of Hanif Ansari, from Bijnoor, UP, Mohd Amir, son of Mohd Yameen, from UP, Bhar Alam, son of Mani Ahmad, from UP, Mudasir Habib, son of Habibullah Mir, from Shalipora Sopore, and Shabir Ahmad Bakerwal, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Bakerwal (Juvenile), committed the crime," the statement reads.
The police spokesperson also said that all the arrested individuals confessed to their involvement in multiple burglaries when they were brought to the police station Kulgam.
The investigating team, led by the SHO Police Station Kulgam, was also able to recover stolen property worth lakhs, and more arrests and recoveries are expected as the investigation is in progress, the spokesperson added.
The police have resolved to take strict action against inimical and anti-social elements, it said.