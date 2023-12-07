Police investigating WhatsApp call made through VoIP to Jammu school teacher

Jammu, Dec 6: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Vinod Kumar Wednesday said that a case was registered in the matter of a hoax bomb threat call, made over WhatsApp using VoIP, to a private school in the city.

“It was a WhatsApp call made over Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), which proved to be a hoax. We swiftly took all required measures. A case has been registered in this connection and now the efforts are on to trace the caller to bring him to justice. Investigation is presently underway,” SSP Jammu Vinod Kumar, while speaking to Greater Kashmir, said.

The call received by a teacher of one of the prestigious schools in Jammu city, which later proved a hoax, had created a panic this morning yet the school administration handled the situation very calmly and responsibly. The police, joined by bomb disposal and dog squads, conducted a sanitisation operation under the supervision of an SP rank officer in the school premises.

Meanwhile, the school functioned normally with students attending classes, blissfully oblivious of the panic outside.

“There was nothing. Yes, a call was received by a teacher. It was a hoax call. After it was brought to their notice, the police and the administration swiftly took action vis-à-vis sanitisation of the school premises as a precautionary measure. Everything is perfectly normal,” said a senior school management official, wishing not to be quoted.

District Police Jammu also posted the status of the case, on ‘X’, “Jammu Police acted swiftly on bomb threat by an unknown caller to one private school. Police conducted an extensive search and sanitised the area. The threat turned out to be a hoax and an FIR has been registered.”

A case FIR no 76, in this connection, has been registered under 505(1)(b) IPC, 15/16 UAPA and 66F IT Act in the City Police Station.