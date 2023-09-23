Latest News

Police nab youth involved in Nowgam chain snatching incident

He added that scooty used by the accused in the incident was also seized.
Srinagar, Sept 23: Police on Saturday arrested a youth involved in chain snatching attempt in Nowgam area of Srinagar.

A police spokesperson wrote on X (formerly Twitter): Accused namely Rayees Ahmad Dagroo S/o Mohd Ismail Dagroo R/o of Ichkoot Budgam arrested for attempted chain snatching from a lady in Nowgam area on 19.09.2023 (Sic)."

Notably, Police had already registered an FIR no 148/2023 u/s 392,511,323 in Nowgam police station on 19th of September this year after a chain snatching incident by a Scooty borne youth was reported in the area.

