Police pay rich tributes to those slain in Kokernag gunfight

Srinagar, Sep 16: Police in Awantipora paid rich tributes to the fallen heroes of Police and Army who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and attained martyrdom in the ongoing anti-terrorist operation at Gadool Kokernag area of district Anantnag, officials said today.
The commemoration parade was held at District Police Lines Awantipora and floral wreaths were laid at the Martyr's memorial by SSP Awantipora SAjaz Ahmed Zargar-JKPS, ADC Awantipora, SDPO Awantipora, SDPO Tral, SDPO Pampore, SHOs and other officers/officials of Awantipora Police, as a mark of honour and respect for their supreme sacrifice in the service to the country and for safeguarding integrity and sovereignty of the nation.
Their commitment and devotion towards professional obligations shall always be remembered, said a spokesman.