Police rescue stranded family from Bangus valley

Srinagar, Sep 25: The services of Dial 112 saved a stranded family who had lost their destination in the deep forest area of Bangus Valley & were subsequently shifted by the joint team of Police & Army to a safer location.
"Yet creating another example of being a saviour, Dial-112 received a distress information on 24/09/202 that one person namely Atiq-ul-Rahman along with his family members including 05 ladies and 05 small children (total 11 persons) went Bangus valley in Kupwara for picnic purpose in a Scorpio vehicle," said a police spokesman.
"While returning to their destination, they chose Upper Rajwar Wader Bala route towards Handwara. Unfortunately, they lost their way in deep forests besides, their vehicle got stuck and was unable to move any further. Finding themselves in distress, they contacted the Dial-112 for the urgent help."
Accordingly, Dial-112 instantly informed the concerned police units operating in the area for the urgent help.
"On receipt of this information, acting promptly Incharge Police Post Zachaldara alongwith a police party and Army (21RR) and began the rescue operation," added the spokesman.
After strenuous efforts, the joint team reached the spot and successfully tracked the stranded family, thereby saving the precious lives of 11 persons.
"Subsequently, the stranded family was shifted to Police Post Zachaldara for night stay by the joint team where they were also served with refreshment. Moreover, their stuck vehicle was toed from the spot by a JCB which was arranged by the Police and later escorted them up to the main road where from they resumed their journey to their home."
The stranded family praised the police for their timely help and appreciated the prompt action of Dial 112, said the spokesman.